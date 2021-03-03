Residents at Garden View Assisted Living one step closer to hugging family again

LAFAYETTE — Visitation at Garden View Assisted Living in Lafayette is expected to start again on March 17th. All of the residents are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Everyone has decided to take the vaccine, our staff are also participating in the vaccines," executive director Kimberly Burnett said.

90-year-old Claire Guidry says she is most excited to hug her children and grandchildren.

"It'll be wonderful. Because at my age I know I don't have too many years left in which I can do that, so that's important to me," she said.

For months Guidry has only seen her family while sitting six feet apart or through a window.

"It has been some what difficult to confine yourself to the building and the backyard," Guidry said.

Guidry says the next time they're sitting down, it will be wherever they want. After a two week waiting period, the distanced visitations and restricted public outings will be a thing of the past.

"The first thing I'm probably going to do is take them out to dinner because I haven't done that in over a year. It'll be a real big treat for all of us," she added.

The grandmother also says she will be going to the casino ASAP.

"Probably will lose all my money I have in savings," Guidry joked.