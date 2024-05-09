Ragin' Cajuns Unite for Giving Day!

LAFAYETTE, La.-It's Geaux Time for Giving at UL Lafayette! Today, Thursday, May 9th, mark your calendars for the university's annual Giving Day.

Cajun fans are encouraged to join the philanthropic party by making a gift of $125 or more to the Alumni Scholarship Fund. But wait, there's more! To show their appreciation for your generosity, UL Lafayette is offering a limited-edition collector's item: "Savoie Socks" featuring none other than the Ragin' Cajuns' leader himself, Dr. Joseph Savoie.

Don't miss your chance to rep your school and support a good cause! Supplies are limited, with only 125 pairs of these commemorative socks available. Head over to the UL Lafayette Giving Day website to make your contribution and secure your pair of "Savoie Socks" before they're gone!