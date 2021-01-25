Menu

Public school enrollment drops in Louisiana amid pandemic

Posted at 12:51 PM, Jan 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-25 13:51:30-05

Louisiana's public schools have nearly 17,000 fewer students in the coronavirus pandemic.

That's an enrollment decline of more than 2% this year to just under 700,000 students. Nearly half the decrease is among students in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten.

However, The Advocate reports that drops also appeared in the number of students in first grade through seventh grade.

The latest snapshot is based on the Oct. 1 headcount of students, one of two done annually.

The next one takes place in February.

The student decrease in Louisiana mirrors national trends.

A survey done by The Associated Press and Chalkbeat showed public school enrollment is down 2% among 33 states that responded.

