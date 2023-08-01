Power back on in Kaplan after westside was left without electricity for hours

KAPLAN, La. — The outage impacted residents like Trevor Chadclostio who said the heat was unbearable and dangerous for him and other family members that live with medical aliments.

"One of our cousins has a heart condition and I as well have epilepsy and a heart condition," says Chadclostio. "We called multiple times and just gave us the same thing, "We're working on it," even though we told them our situation, they just told us "we're working on it."

The power was back on after a few hours but Mayor Mike Kloesel has learned from this outage and says for the next time, he will have multiple centers and halls ready for people to come and stay cool until the power is fixed.

"Get those halls open a whole lot quicker to where residents, especially when it's really cold or really hot will have a place to go when it happens," Kloesel tells KATC.

Chadclostio agrees that having centers for residents to wait out the outage would benefit families that have nowhere else to go to beat the heat.

"Not many people in this town have a home or someone that they can go stay with in situations where theyir home or where they staying is without power. Somewhere like that can be a big help because people can go there and get in shelter away from the sun cause it's hot very, very hot," Chadclostio says.

The faulty switch in the cities electrical panel box has been ordered and will be replaced in the coming weeks.