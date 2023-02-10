Pillars of Acadiana: Asia'Lynn Harris

Asia'Lynn Harris has never let obstacles stand in her way.

As a young child she watched her mother work several jobs to provide, but always found time for Harris and her dreams.

"I'd rather use my story to motivate instead of keep me down," Harris said.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic Harris said she needed something to keep her going. She always wanted to be her own boss and decided it was time to take a leap of faith. She created A'COLE, an inspirational clothing line.

"That's how I get my message out," Harris explained. "It's not like I'm selling the products but I'm selling my story through the products."

Harris said she knew the risks going in and the hard work and dedication that it would take to get to where she wanted to be in life.

She said she also knew that she would not have to do it alone.

Harris and her mother got to work designing, making, and then selling the shirts together. Harris took the lead, but her mother was there for guidance.

"It was nice to know what she did for me," Harris said. "When you get older you understand how hard it is. When I was in Middle School, she moved to a whole different town so that way I could go to an Arts Academy and learn to play piano there. It has been hard but as we keep going it gets easier."

Harris said she wants her story to inspire others, those who find themselves struggling or those who believe that the life they were given is one they cannot change.

"You start from nothing," Harris said. "I think you should use your past to create something versus defining you--if you let it define you then you won't get very far."

That advice is now in black and white, Harris published a book earlier this year, that documents her life and the power of a Teen Entrepreneur.

"All of these teens are thinking, what can I do? I'm just a teenager. To be doing this at this age is just great."

From the comforts of her bedroom, out into the world that awaits, Harris said she is just getting started.