Venus is our newest Pet of the Week.

She was brought to Acadiana Animal Aid, with her brothers and sisters, as a kitten.

Her other siblings have since been adopted.

Venus is a staff favorite.

Staffers say she is sweet, affectionate, and friendly.

If you are thinking about adding to your family you should consider Venus.

Let us give this "out-of-this-world" kitty her fur-ever home.