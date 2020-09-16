Pet of the Week: Antony

The humid, hot air continues to consume us here in south Louisiana.

In the week's Pet Segment, we want to send out a friendly reminder about the dangers your pet can face if they are spending a lot of time outside.

Dr. Jackie Simon, veterinarian with Country Place Veterinarian Clinic, said animals do not know when to stop while out on a walk or playing in the yard.

She said they will go as long their humans let them.

Her advice is to be aware of the temperatures and know that if your are hot so are they.

"Just like with ourselves where we tend to not want to go outside at 2pm in the afternoon,' Simon explained. "We don't want to cut the grass or play baseball or do a lot of strenuous activity-- it's the same with them."

Signs to look for that your pet is developing a heat stroke:

Panting

Staring

Warm, Dry Skin

Vomiting

Along with this weekly Pet Segment we will be featuring a Pet of the Week. One that is up for adoption at Acadiana Animal Aid.

This week we have Antony.

Antony here. Asking YOU to help lead my way to the "right house"!

I am a representative of perseverance and overcoming obstacles. I have come so far in this past month. Although I was a bit slow out of the gate, I am gaining momentum all the time! My confidence is rising, I'm steadily climbing in the polls, and I'm ready for an even better tomorrow!

Here's why you should support me: everyone loves a good Cinderella story and I have that. I am the candidate most likely to sit beside you and give the best kisses and I'm seasoned but can still keep up with the youngsters. Last but not least, I'm outnumbered by the girls in this race - help a fella out!

Can you get me into the "right house"? Yes, you can! Just tell all your friends to type in ANTONY on their adoption application that can be found here at https://acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt/.