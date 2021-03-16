Paving their Own Path: Tina Begnaud

Tina Begnaud has always been someone who paved her own path.

"I grew up with my nieces and nephews," Begnaud said. "Most of us have very strong personalities and are aggressive. Some people watching this may roll their eyes, but It's okay because I always say it's about me. You have to love what you do, love yourself too, or you can't accomplish the things you set out to do."

That confidence coming at a young age; passed down by a strong mother.

Tina Begnaud

"You must never feel that you can't do something because someone says you're a girl and can't do that," Begnaud said.

Begnaud passed those lessons down to her children and now grandchildren.

"I'm trying to instill that in my grandchildren, especially the girls," Begnaud said. "You can be whatever you want to be. You work at it, your personality is important, greeting people, and being friendly are all important. My mom was all of that. She taught me a lot. She taught me a lot."

Tina Begnaud

One thing Begnaud said she learned over the years is that you do not have to move mountains to make a difference. She said, sometimes, it is those hills that have the biggest impact.

"You have to be your own self," Begnaud said. "You have to be true to yourself first and if you think you can do something then you probably can."

From humble beginnings to making waves, Begnaud has no plans of slowing down.

She said she will continue to inspire other women along the way.