Paving their own path: Tiefernie Citizen

Tiefernie Citizen said she had a happy childhood. She was constantly surrounded by confident women.

Tiefernie Citizen

"My mama was a single mother," Citizen said. "Even though she had her parents she was a single mother. We made it, we survived, we were happy, and we had awesome times growing up."

But still, like many young girls, Citizen struggled with knowing her self worth.

Tiefernie Citizen

"I didn't always value myself or value who I was," Citizen said. "It took a while for me to know who I was."

Even in adulthood, after marrying her best friend and attending cosmetology school, Citizen said the struggle continued.

"I always felt like I wasn't enough," she said. "I wasn't always the most prettiest person, I didn't have the best figure. I went to cosmetology school because I wanted to feel pretty and make other people feel pretty."

It was not until she and her husband Neil started to foster children that she understood her purpose in life. She said she understood that she could help others struggling within themselves.

Tiefernie Citizen

"But now I feel valuable," Citizen said. "I know who I am and I know what I possess. They should know that they are valuable and that they are enough."

Citizen said she now mentors others. She said she works everyday to help girls and young women know their worth.

"Value who you are no matter where you come from, what walk of life you come from, you are valuable, and you are needed," Citizen said. "No matter what you feel like you don't have, there is also something that somebody else needs...some characteristic that you have."

Tiefernie Citizen

From humble beginnings to being a voice others listen to--Citizen said, while life will never be easy and there will always be some type of struggle, it is how you handle that struggle that will shape you.