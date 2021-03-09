Parenting: St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt

We are a full year into the pandemic and people are still trying to find safe ways to enjoy activities outside of the home.

One organization is doing just that while helping businesses rebound.

Macaroni Kids has been a place for parents to find fun events happening around Acadiana for years.

With a pandemic, those events have been few and far between.

Jennifer Ercoli, publisher of Macaroni Kids Lafayette, said they had to think a little harder on how to make events fun and safe again.

One way they are doing that is with a St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt.

"Each stop is at a local business," Ercoli said. "They will have surprises for you and are excited to see your family. You're not going to run in and run out. You're only in a race with yourself. It's not a first prize, second, prize, third prize. Everybody is going through the clues to end up with a mini pot of gold. At the end, there will be a leprechaun to take pictures with and a little photo booth area, pot of gold for the family, and St. Patrick's Day trinkets to have fun with."

There will be at least 10 stops, each of those stops will hold a special clue.

Make sure to have your phones because each place you go will have a four leaf clover for you to take a selfie with and post to social media.

A Ercoli explains, this is not just fun for the family....it is a way to help businesses impacted by the pandemic rebound.

"They truly are excited," Ercoli said. "They're looking for ways to connect again with the community. This is the perfect way to do it. You get to have fun, see different places, and end up with goodies. It's a win win and the businesses are excited."

The event is Saturday and cost $15 for the whole family.

The event starts at 10am and will go until 3pm.

Spaces are limited. To register, click here.