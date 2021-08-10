Parenting: Learning to cope with the loss of a sibling

In 2019, Roxanne Grimsley lost her mother.

She knew the death affected her but said she did not realize how much it impacted her children.

It was not until 2020 when her oldest son, Dexter, passed away that she realized how much grief can impact a person's life.

"That was way bigger than me," Roxanne said. "I knew that we needed somebody else to help with them."

Roxanne said a friend suggested Healing House.

"We didn't know, do they feel the same emotions that we do? They don't show it," Roxanne said. "They don't show it because the last thing they want to do is make mom and dad sad. I just didn't know how to get it across to them that it's OK we're all sad."

Roxanne and her husband Tom said Healing House has helped them, not only deal with their grief, but relate to their young twins who are now seven.

"Talking about it is part of the grieving process," Tom said. "A part of expressing how you feel about whether you're sad or the happy times."

Those happy times and sometimes sad one is now openly talked about in the Grimsley household.

"Now, we talk about our loved one all of the time," Roxanne said. "Good memories we bring up.... Emmy writes letters to Dexter. We have a special place to keep them. She can tell him things that she didn't get a chance to tell him or things she's thinking about now."

At seven, the Grimsley twins continue to learn how to navigate loss. As they grow, how they do that will change but it is something both Roxanne and Tom are ready to deal with and help Healing House along the way.

