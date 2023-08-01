Parenting and More: helping families navigate difficult situations

Each pinwheel that has been carefully placed in the ground on the campus of Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital represents childhood innocence and happiness.

That childhood is at is taken away when a child is in an abusive situation.

An estimated one in four children will experience some form of childhood abuse.

"Roughly, there are about 700,000 reports of abuse or neglect in the United States each year," Crystal Dubose, director of care management for Women's and Children's, said. "Last year alone in Louisiana, we had 46,000 reports of child abuse and neglect. Here in Louisiana, when you look at kiddos who come in and have been victims of really tragic and traumatic events, parents are doing the best they can but don't have the coping skills they need or resources they need to help them."

Since the eighth grade, Dubose said she knew this where life would take her, being a voice to the voiceless, helping families thrive even when the cards are stacked against them.

"Life is hard, life as a parent is difficult, but we have to take care of one another and take care of ourselves," Dubose said. "When we take care of ourselves that means we can be better parents and that does means asking for help when you need it. When you get to that point that you need something and someone to talk it through, reach out and get that support."

That support could help to create a happy ending for a family and keep that life going for years to come.

"In preventative fashion, we want to make sure that we do connect them with the resources that are out there and encourage our families to reach out to family, friends, neighbors, or call up here and ask to speak to a social worker," Dubose said. "We will talk to you. We'll make sure you get connected. Don't let yourself get to that point."

Once a family is at the hospital, for whatever reason that might be, Dubose and her team, work behind the scenes visiting rooms, talking to parents and caregivers, being that constant reminder that help is available.

""That's when the risks increase," Dubose said. "You're at home, on your own, and doing your thing and life come crashing down. You have stressors and social determinates of health and security...difficulty with housing and food and having social support out there surrounding you when you need it most."

Dubose said that asking for help may seem like a scary step, but it is one worth taking for you and your family.

