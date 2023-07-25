Parenting and More: Finding hope when all seems hopeless

shockley family

It was a happy life for Heather Shockley, her husband Frankie, and daughter Julie; all in an instant that changed.

Frankie was hospitalized and in a coma for three months before he passed away.

"As soon as he passed, we started meetings to move forward and deal with it," Heather said.

"Do you think that was the best choice?" I asked.

"Absolutely."

Those meetings were at Healing House. It is a place that Heather found by simply Googling "how to help a child when they lose a parent."

"I knew that bottling in the grief and trauma, we would not heal from it," Heather said. "She's a little girl, a child, she doesn't need to be scarred and have trauma for the rest of her life. She deserves to be free, like the free little spirit that she is and this place allows her to do that."

Julie, enjoying every aspect of Healing House...sometimes forgetting the reason she is there, and being able to connect with those who are just like her.

"Me and my group do these tiny little plays," Julies said. "We go in the Hurricane Room, get it ready, and do the plays."

"What kind of plays do you do?" I asked.

"The Wizard of Oz and the Nutcracker," Julie answered.

"I love the Nutcracker. Have you seen it?" I asked.

"I saw it for my birthday," she said.

"When is your birthday?"

"December 2nd"

"That's a good birthday present! So, if you could tell others about Healing House what would it be?"

"Probably do the plays," Julie responded.

"They're together, they can come together and talk about losing their mom and dad and know that they're not alone in the world," Heather said. "They can talk about it how they want and when they want. Knowing that you have someone, that you share something with, will help them become productive members of society as they grow and mature."

From a Google search, to now a place they consider "home", Heather and Julie are both thankful for the helping hand and continued support they get every time they step through those Healing House doors.