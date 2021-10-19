Parenting: 2021 Buddy Walk encouraging everyone to "walk your way"

For the second year in a row, the Buddy Walk will have to go virtual.

While Ellie Grace would love to put on her walking shoes and meet up with her friends for an in-person Buddy Walk, her mother, Molly Guidry, said the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana must keep safety in mind and going virtual is the best way they can do that.

Walk your way is happening right now until October 31st and all you must do is register.

Click below to sign up:

https://www.dsaa.info/buddy-walk/buddy_walk

"In their neighborhood or a park, get their team or family together, and put their pictures on Facebook with the #buddywalk2021," Guidry said.

Remember, this is DSAA's only fundraiser.

All the money raised goes to supporting the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana and stays right here in our nine parishes.