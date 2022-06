Opelousas Police are investigating an early morning shooting near the intersection of North Market and Eliza Street.

Police said they arrived to the scene at 1am to find a man, with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a driveway.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with information related to this incident to call 337-948-255, call Crimestoppers at 948-TIPS, or use crimetips@opelousaspd.com.