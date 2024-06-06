Opelousas Officer Charged with Felony Cruelty to Juveniles

OPELOUSAS, LA - — Lieutenant Brandon Ray Harris of the Opelousas Police Department has certified under oath that there is probable cause to believe that Officer Dexter Allen Washington committed one count of felony cruelty to juveniles.

Incident Details:

Date: May 29, 2024

Time: Approximately 5:29 PM

Location: 200 block of Hibiscus Street, Opelousas, Louisiana, St. Landry Parish

Summary:

On May 29, 2024, at approximately 5:29 PM, the Opelousas Police Department received a report of a simple battery complaint at the 200 block of Hibiscus Street. Upon arrival, officers, including Lt. Brodie Ortego, made contact with the victim, an unnamed juvenile. The victim reported an altercation involving Officer Dexter Allen Washington, who was off duty at the time.

According to witness statements, Washington, while off duty, confronted and physically assaulted the unnamed juvenile by grabbing and shoving him against a wall and then slamming him to the ground.

The incident has been thoroughly investigated by Lt. Harris, who reviewed the injuries sustained by the unnamed juvenile, including neck and chest trauma. Washington failed to report the incident to authorities and acted outside his duties as a police officer.

Based on the evidence collected, Lt. Harris has sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Officer Dexter Allen Washington on charges of cruelty to juveniles. Officer Washington has been placed on administrative leave.

For further information, please contact the Opelousas Police Department.