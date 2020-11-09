Nonprofit Bunker Labs opening Lafayette chapter Monday

Bunker Labs, a nonprofit agency that helps veterans, military spouses and active military entrepreneurs, is opening its Lafayette chapter Monday., that according to The Daily Advertiser.

The nonprofit is celebrating the official opening at the LITE Center Auditorium in Lafayette at 6 p.m. and virtually on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m.

Buker Labs provides training, resources and connections to veterans, military personnel and military spouses to help them start their own businesses. The Lafayette chapter will be the nonprofit's first chapter in Louisiana.

“We are thrilled to be adding the Lafayette community to our Bunker Labs network,” said Bunker Labs CEO Blake Hogan. “The military community uniquely possesses many of the skills that allow for successful business owners. Bunker Labs is excited to foster those skills within the broad Louisiana military-connected community and support the incredible impact they can make.”

