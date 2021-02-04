Night to Shine looking for sponsors and volunteers

In 2014, the Tim Tebow Foundation started "Night to Shine."

The event gives kids with special needs a chance to have the full prom experience.

The pandemic has put a stop to many events that were scheduled around Acadiana, but One Church is making sure that Night to Shine continues.

Chris Buchan Jones Freedom Photo

This year, they will do a "Shine Thru." Kids will get to drive across the red carpet, get a swag bag, crown or tiaras, and food before they head home for the virtual event.

"We need everybody to register if they plan on participating," Nicole MacDowell with One Church said. "We want to make sure we have the adequate food and boxes. Crowns for the boys and tiaras for the girls. They should go to our website Onechurch.family to register or our Facebook page One Church Acadiana. They can go to DREAMS Facebook page as well, because they have the link to register there as well."

Chris Buchan Jones Freedom Photo

MacDowell said they are still looking for volunteers and sponsors for "Night to Shine."

If you are interested you can go to Onechurch.family and get information on how to help out.

You can also contact them on Facebook at One Church Acadiana or the DREAMS Foundation of Acadiana at https://www.dreamsfoundationaca.org

Night to Shine will happen on Friday, February 12th.