NAMI Walk will go on despite Hurricane Delta

1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 youths will experience a mental health disorder each year. Many who have this experience do not seek treatment.

Saturday, October 10th the National Alliance for Mental Illness will host their annual walk for mental health awareness.

This year the walk will be virtual and a "Walk Your Way" event.

Rose Seach, manager of NAMI Walks Acadiana, said participants can walk a 5K at home, in their neighborhood, or around their backyard.

If walking is not for you, then doing other meaningful activities also helps their push for mental health awareness.

"Especially during this time-- people need to hear that so much. You are not alone," Seach said."NAMI is here, there is hope, and there is recovery. Our program on October 10th is basically that. We're going to open up and share and let people know that they are not alone."

Other ways that you can participate beside the walk:

You can plan a craft day with your kids

Have a virtual bake-off with your team

practice self-care with you favorite hobby: yoga, gardening, knitting

All of NAMI's programs are free and you can find more information over on https://www.namiacadiana.org