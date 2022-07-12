More cases of Monkeypox reported in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health announced two new cases of monkeypox.

Both residents are from region one ( Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, St.Bernard) according to LDH.

This brings the total number of monkeypox cases in Louisiana residents to three.

Last week LDH identified its first monkeypox case in a Louisiana resident, also in Region 1.

Since May 2022, 866 monkeypox cases have been identified in 40 states and Washington, D.C. Globally, 9,647 cases have been reported from 63 countries; the case count continues to rise daily. Information about international cases is available from the World Health Organization and information about U.S. cases is available from the CDC. There have been no deaths in the U.S. to date.

