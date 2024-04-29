"Mommy and Me" Event at Northgate Mall

Lafayette moms and their little ones are invited to a special event designed to create lasting memories and foster creativity. Ebony's Beauty is hosting its annual "Mommy and Me" event on May 4th, 2024, at Northgate Mall.
This fun-filled afternoon offers the perfect opportunity for mothers and daughters to bond while learning valuable entrepreneurial skills. Children ages 5 to 18 will participate in activities that introduce them to product labeling, creation, and customization.
But that's not all! The "Mommy and Me" event promises to be a day filled with laughter, door prizes, and refreshments. It's a chance for families to connect with each other and create cherished memories.
Event Details:
- Date: May 4th, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- Location: Northgate Mall (Specific location within the mall to be confirmed)
- Ages: 5-18 Years Old
- Registration: Click Here