LSU-Eunice student missing after tubing incident in Idaho

LSU-Eunice student, Everette Jackson, is missing after falling from a tube into a river in Idaho family members said.
According to reports, deputies are searching the river by jet ski and boat. Official said, "The current is too dangerous for those not using a motorized boat."
Everette Jackson (21) went tubing with friends yesterday in Bossie, Idaho. He & his gf missed their exit & paddled to the dock but the water was too strong. She grabbed a branch & tried to reach for him but he was knocked by the current. A post or rt can help our family find him pic.twitter.com/jLx4l4g4vR— Keion Monique (@keigates) June 12, 2022