LSU-Eunice student missing after tubing incident in Idaho

Everette Jackson - LSUE
Coutesy of LSU-Eunice
Everette Jackson - LSUE
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 12:37:00-04

LSU-Eunice student, Everette Jackson, is missing after falling from a tube into a river in Idaho family members said.

According to reports, deputies are searching the river by jet ski and boat. Official said, "The current is too dangerous for those not using a motorized boat."

We will provide updates as they become available.

