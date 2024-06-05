Love Heals will provide free healthcare in Opelousas on June 17

Love Heals will be heading to the Opelousas Civic Center on June 17.

The event will be from 6AM to 6PM and it will be first come first serve.

They will provide free services for vision, dental, and health. You can only receive two of the available services; everyone can be seen for their health, but you must choose between dental or vision.

Physicians take a day off to volunteer their time for this because it's more than a job for them.

"When you have programs that help those in need it means the world," said Dr. Shamekia Nwafor Savoy. "It was a no-brainer for me to participate in this event."

Health care can be pricey, jobs may offer benefits, but people still use this day to get the help they need.

“We have seen people at the last clinic a year ago come back," said Donna Collins Lewis. "The jobs may provide the health care but the deductible is still too high for some.”

The Love Heals organization won't solve every issue, but they will put a band-aid on it.

"I encourage people to get preventive care," said Savoy. "We want people to get the assistance they need before it becomes a serious issue."