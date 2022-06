Louisiana State Troopers said they are currently en-route to a ruptured natural gas well near Joe Kidder Road off of LA Hwy 93 in Arnaudville.

An evacuation area of 1/2 mile diameter is in place. Joe Kidder Road & Lee Roy Bourque Road are closed to travel.

Lafayette Fire Hazmat has also been dispatched the the scene.

KATC has arrived on scene. We will provide further details once they become available.