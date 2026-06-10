Louisiana SNAP recipients can now earn bonus benefits at Walmart statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health announced that the Louisiana Carrot Initiative, meant to give SNAP recipients bonus benefits for purchasing healthy foods, has expanded.

The initiative is now available at all Louisiana Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market locations, providing recipients with a 30-cent bonus for every dollar spent on fresh fruits and vegetables. Participants can earn up to $25 in bonus benefits each month, according to the department.

LDH says the bonus benefits will automatically be credited to Electronic Benefit Transfer cards and can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible groceries at any retailer that accepts SNAP benefits.

The department says this expansion is meant to give SNAP recipients statewide access to healthy food incentives.

“Louisiana is leading the nation in finding innovative ways to improve health outcomes while helping families stretch their food dollars,” said LDH Secretary Bruce Greenstein. “The Louisiana Carrot Initiative rewards healthy choices, makes fresh fruits and vegetables more affordable, and helps put prevention at the center of our approach to health. Expanding this program to Walmart stores statewide means more Louisiana families can benefit from this proven strategy.”

Since launching in April 2025, Louisiana SNAP recipients have earned more than $1.6 million in bonus benefits through the Louisiana Carrot Initiative, according to LDH.

For more information about initiative and participating retailers, visit ldh.la.gov/page/ehip.