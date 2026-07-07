Louisiana Men’s Basketball Announces Matchup at LSU

Mark your calendars: the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will travel east on I-10 later this year to take on the LSU Tigers.

As Quannas White prepares for his second season as head coach, the game against LSU is being billed as one of the biggest of the season.

Louisiana men’s basketball announced on its Facebook page that it will play the Tigers on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2026, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It’s the second game announced for the 2026–27 season.

The last time the two schools met was in the first round of the NIT in 2018. LSU won 84–76.

