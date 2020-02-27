Lots of Sunshine, But Cold

High pressure will be in control over the next several days. After a blustery Wednesday, those winds have died down allowing for temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30s early Thursday. Skies are clear and will allow sunshine to prevail all day. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s for daytime highs. Another cold night is expected tonight as lows will drop into the mid 30s again. Some patchy frost will be possible.

Low pressure will be winding up across the Great Plains over the weekend. This should induce a southerly flow by Friday. Expect temperatures to warm into the mid 60s by afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures Friday night will drop into the 40s, still below normal for this time of year. Expect more sunshine on Saturday with temperatures climbing to near 70 degrees. Expect a few more clouds by Sunday, with stronger winds developing late this weekend into early next week. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s.

Next week starts rather mild clouds on Monday. A good chance for thunderstorms exists on Tuesday. Some strong or severe storms may be possible. Cooler weather is expected late next week.