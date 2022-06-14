Local law firm to host 'Pay It Forward' award ceremony

Local law firm Glenn Armentor along with the UL Lafayette Foundation will host a private award ceremony to honor the 2022 Pay It Forward recipients.

The $10,000 scholarship is awarded to help at-risk student achieve higher education. Armentor said, " It is a privilege to be part of the future, and this is a great way of giving back to young people that work hard and understand the importance of a good education."

The ceremony will take place at Good Hope Hall in Lafayette on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The public can view the ceremony on the Glenn Armentor Facebook page.

For more information on the Pay It Forward Scholarship, visit www.glennarmentor.com or call 337-233-1471.