Let the Adventures Begin!

Family Adventure Day 2023

Charity Phillips, owner of Head Kicks in Lafayette, has always donated to Healing House, but last year was the first time she and her husband decided to do a little more to help out the non-profit. They opened their doors to hundreds of people for Family Adventure Day, one of the biggest weekends of the year.

"Part of our thing is building community," Phillips said. "We want to build community for the whole family, we have classes for kids, adults, moms, and grandparents."

Phillips added that most of what they offer aligns with what Healing House teaches.

"They're going to learn self-control, discipline, self-respect, boundaries and when they can and can't behave to get that energy out. This is going to help them with a lot of skills for life."

Lopez, Katie Head Kicks giving kids a chance to let out their frustration, but also learn the importance of control.

Across the street from Head Kicks is Carson Animal Clinic, another stop on the Family Adventure Day run.

Kids will get a chance to learn how to take care of their pet and ask those questions parents may not know the answer to.

"Is chocolate poison to dogs," Harper Harris asked.

"Yes, it is," a veterinarian answered. "A dog's body doesn't metabolize the way that ours does. The kidneys can't flush what is in the chocolate, so it presents a problem with their kidneys, and they'll go into kidney failure or something like that."

If living on the edge, literally, is your jam then look no further than Southern Stone.

Kids will be able to harness up for a number of rock-climbing experiences.

Keep that adrenaline rush going with a race through the clouds or a plunge down a wooden roller coaster at Planet VR on Pinhook.

Lopez, Katie Kids enjoying a swim at Divers Destination in Lafayette

Or you can just take a swim Divers Destination

If you want to take things a little slower, take home a memory to last a lifetime, Clayfish Bisque offers a chance to let those creative juices flow.

Katie Lopez

If you and your family are tired from a day of fun, trust us you will be tired, let the princesses at Stellar Beauty take over with a pamper session.

With so many adventures and so little time, grab a map, coffee, and head off on the adventure of a lifetime.

Family Adventure Day will take place March 17th and 18th.

For tickets and more information click on the link below.

www.healing-house.org