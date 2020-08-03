Law enforcement agencies work to protect employees during the pandemic

OPELOUSAS — Across Louisiana, measures are in place to keep both officers and inmates safe.

In St. Landry Parish, the jail has not reported any cases of COVID-19 among inmates.

"Our trustees come multiple times a day disinfecting all the door handles, and bathrooms," Aimee Freemin said.

Freemin works as an administrative assistant in the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. She continues to work amid the pandemic.

"Were doing what we can, we've seen other jails come up with cases, and were safe so far hoping to keep it that way," Freemin said.

While inmates have been spared so far, sheriff's deputies have not been immune to the pandemic.

"We have had less than 10 employees, out of 220, contract the cornovirus," Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said. "We have not had one case with our inmates, and I think that's because we took the proactive measures to have the jail disinfected, twice at my expense."

The sheriff says keeping his deputies safe has been a priority, but it's not always the easiest.

"We have to respond to calls. All patrolling officers have mask. The civil defense director gives us the information we need in regards to residents with the coronavirus. If we're responding to an address of someone with the corona, we let the deputies know," Guidroz said.