Lafayette's first Prayer Parade strolls through the city

LAFAYETTE — Many are observing Good Friday, a Christian holiday commemorating the Crucifixion of Jesus. For one Lafayette church, that celebration was taken to the streets of in the form of a parade, a prayer parade.

Officials with Iglesia Nuevo Comienzo, a Spanish speaking church in Lafayette say the parade is a dream come true.

"We always wanted to do a march, for Christ, it was always in our minds, hearts, and prayers" Gabriella Ruiz with Iglesia Nuevo Comienzo said.

Ruiz said once they met with Chief of Minority Affairs, Carlos Harvin, the parade was formed.

"He was like let's just do it! then we started planning it and now it came true!" Ruiz said.

The faithful made stops along their route, including at the parish jail where they prayed over the people inside, and at LCG.

"It's important, it's moving. I'm bouncing around the parish, but i wanted to stay with this group as long as i could. This is the first prayer parade in Lafayette" Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.

Other churches from across the city joined in, spreading one message.

"Negative things are happening, we just know that we are notorious in Christ, and we win, we can overcome those obstacles that are going on" Brenda Hebert with Brenda Hebert ministries, said.

"Let the love of Jesus Christ grow into your heart. Im far from perfect, my wife reminds me of that all the the time, but we pray and get over it" Guillory said.

Ruiz says they hope the prayer parade will become a yearly event.