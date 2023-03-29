LABI's legislative Conference tour

Business owners in Acadia Parish have a better understanding of what the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry will be tracking this legislative session.

The conference was held at the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce this afternoon.

Today's event gave insight on how things could change once new people are elected into office, their policy priorities and what to expect as legislators go back to the capital.

Interim President and CEO of LABI, Jim Patterson said, "We are formulating a road map to a better Louisiana. We have an election coming up this fall and that election is going to generate a lot of new members in the legislature. It is also going to give us a new Governor, and under the circumstances we want to form a conversation around what needs to happen in Louisiana to make us a better state."