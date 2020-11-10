Kamala Harris inspiring her sorority and other women

ACADIANA — With Joe Biden's projected win, his running mate Kamala Harris will make history as the nation's first female Vice President. For some, it's an inspiration.

The win is especially meaningful to the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. It's the oldest African-American sorority in the country, which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is a member of.

"How meaningful it is, that in a space that was once built by slaves, is now having someone there that represents everything that the African- American community means in America," Joya Hayes who's the South-Central Regional director of the sorority said.

She added, "We're just excited that one of our own is at a level where she is not only at a space that she's competent and prepared to lead , but she represents what values we have at historically Black Greek organization .

The organization is one of nine historically Black Greek letter organizations. Those organizations were founded at a time when other Greek-letter organizations denied Black students entry.

Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded in 1908. Membership continues beyond college. It's a sorority that members are part of for life, focusing on service and empowering their communities.

Hayes says Harris represents hope, validation and the shattering of a glass ceiling.

"Over the last 4 years there have just been times in which the communities of color in America have continued to question our worth and our value and how much we're appreciated in today's society," Hayes said. " This vote is validation that America still has the values, in which we wanted to have and that there is space in all levels of government for communities of color that are ready to serve. That diversity is something we're proud of ."

UL professor Clancy Ratliff says it's a historic moment for all women.

"This executive branch looks more like America than it ever has before," Ratliff said. "We'll see in future elections more women in primaries in both parties. I think it will be normalized as it should be."