Insurance officials share reminders ahead of flood threat in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana insurance officials have a few reminders for residents ahead of a heavy rain and flood threat across the state.

The WAFB First Alert Weather Team says heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding remains the main concern locally.

According to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, residents should take a close look at their homeowners and flood insurance policies. This should include understanding the deductible for each policy.

“Be insurance ready by reviewing your homeowners and flood polices now, discussing potential out-of-pocket costs with your agent, and keeping your insurance information handy in case you need to file a claim,” Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple said.

State insurance officials say storm or hurricane deductibles for homeowner’s insurance policies are usually between 2 percent and 5 percent of a person’s insured value. The Louisiana Department of Insurance shared that if a person has an insured value of $200,000 with a 3 percent hurricane deductible, he or she will typically need to pay an out-of-pocket cost of $6,000 before insurance coverage goes into effect.

Ahead of any threat, the state encourages people to use a phone to take pictures of items around a property. The pictures should include brand names and serial numbers. According to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, having a record of your belongings will make for a smoother claims process.

Residents should also complete work around their homes. You’re urged to trim trees, secure loose items like backyard furniture, and clean gutters and storm drains.