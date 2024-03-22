In the Banners: Locals in the New Iberia are being recognized with posters

On 1400 Martin Luther King Dr, in New Iberia, a project was inspired by the acronym R.I.B which stands for representation, inspiration, and beautification. It started because the community wanted to highlight those like musician Jay Nelson, and business owners Helen Channette and Marjorie Fontenette. The signs caught the attention of many who live in the area.

“Some young kids saw the posters and were amazed,” said Lady Fontenette Brown. “So far, it has been an inspiration to the youth, and it inspires me to keep going.”

Carolyn Jack is one of the ladies who lived on this block and taught in this area for decades. Fren Alexander said seeing his grandmother being honored, brought back happy memories.

“Seeing my last name Jack, on the poster put a huge smile on my face,” said Alexander. “She taught in this area for over 40 years and did so many other things in the community which makes it so special.

Hanging the banners was to inspire the youth but it also brings back memories for those who grew up with them in the neighborhood.

“I remember going into some of these guy's stores,” said Alexander. “It inspires me to continue to fight and own my own business.”

