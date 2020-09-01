Hurricane Laura survivors getting help from strangers

LAKE CHARLES — As people in Lake Charles are trying to clean up and cope with Hurricane Laura's destruction, they are getting help in their recovery. In many cases that help is coming from strangers.

In one neighborhood, Hurricane Laura brought major damage to a family's home that's been standing for 3 generations.

" There's no roof. My mom has a skylight in the kitchen now," Donna Goodwin said. "My mom is 83-years-old and she's too old to start over."

For Goodwin it's been rough dealing with the aftermath of the storm, but she says strangers have been lending a helping hand.

"It's overwhelming. I appreciate the love and outreach that they're giving . I was just in my car. Just riding around and some guy flagged me down and gave me 3 dinners. It was red beans and rice, sandwiches, chips, and water. We've been eating sandwiches since this all happened and a hot meal is appreciated."

It's a blessing that will bring some comfort to Goodwin's family after the storm.

"The outpouring of love and generosity is very much appreciated . We're Louisiana strong," Goodwin said.