Hurricane Ida survivors questioning status of FEMA's temporary housing;

There are more than 25,000 people living in hotels through FEMA's transitional sheltering assistance program, according to Governor Edwards.

In the bayou parishes, many families continue to live out of tents and cars after Hurricane Ida's landfall nearly a month ago.

"We're all homeless," Niloghan Johnson said.

People in Dulac tell KATC some already received funds from FEMA to get a hotel, but it's hard to find a room. Others say they don't want to leave what is left of their home.

"They sent the electric company here, that was good, I give them a thumbs up. They should've sent the FEMA trailers right behind them, knowing there's a hundred something thousand people affected in our community," Johnson said.

The biggest question is, where are FEMA's mobile units?

"FEMA does not want to put trailers in a flood zone, which all these people live in a flood zone," Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, explained. "So it's about finding a place that is not in a flood zone where they can put these trailers, hook them up. It becomes logistical. That's the delay we're going with."

Magee says he was told by a FEMA representative that trailers are coming, but it may not be for another 30 days.

"I asked for a specific time frame, they weren't ready to give one yet. But they said it's going to be sooner. I have been frustrated. Your heart breaks for people in those situations. It's not just heartbreak, you get deeply concerned," Magee added.

Magee says state and Terrebonne Parish officials have given FEMA a list of places the trailers can go.

"It's frustrating for me," Magee added. "We don't need a perfect plan, we just need a plan right now. A bad plan works better than a perfect plan; anything is better than what they have."

He urges anyone who needs assistance, but isn't getting any, to call the offices of Congressman Steve Scalise or Congressman Garret Graves.