Hilliard bringing their exhibition into your home

Posted at 3:57 AM, Dec 17, 2020
The Hilliard Art Museum is bringing it's exhibition right into your home with their second annual "online-only play day."

It will start on Saturday, December 19th and run through the winter season.

Log onto http://www.hilliardmuseum.org/ and get ready for dozens of family activities at your fingertips.

The activities are geared to all ages and are free.

"We're hopeful that play day will be, sort of, a fun opportunity for people to do things together," Susie Gottardi, marketing manager with the Hilliard Art Museum, said. "Without being separated, in their pod, at home, and have a little bit of fun this holiday season."

