Looking for a watchdog?

Rolex is not it!

This is the absolute goofiest, most playful, friendliest pup around. He loves to run around and play so much that getting a picture of him can be a challenge but you've GOT to love him! You'll be watching yourself fall in love with him more every second that passes.

He's just one of the many top notch dogs we have available right now. Check out all of our adoptables by going to https://acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt/