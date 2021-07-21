GMA Pet of the Week: Paddy Cake

Paddy Cake is crossing his paws and closing his eyes, will you help make his dreams come true?

Who remembers Dallan, the pup who had a holiday wish that YOU helped make happen? Now, Dallan and his pal Artie (founding members of our Puppy Dog Heart Club) are here to advocate for a very special pup who’s not so unlike them. Just over a year ago Dallan and Artie (fka Bacon Bits), each had grade five heart murmurs and echocardiograms confirmed they both have congenital heart defects. We are now over a year out and happy to report that both dogs are living happy, healthy and fulfilling lives with their families!

Acadiana Animal Aid

Dallan was adopted by one of our staff members and acts just like any regular dog. You wouldn’t know that he suffers from not one, but two congenital heart defects! While Dallan does tire more easily, meaning his play time is only slightly restricted, he’s otherwise in tip, top shape! Artie’s adopters say he is an absolute joy to their family. He enjoys playing with the kids and especially when it involves a game of fetch. He even had a playdate with Paddy Cake recently - no heart defect slowing these boys down!

Now, meet our newest member of the Puppy Dog Heart Club, Paddy Cake. His appointment with the cardiologist is scheduled soon but ultimately what he needs is an adopter! While we don’t have an exact diagnosis for Paddy Cake just yet, we suspect he’ll be in a similar position as Dallan and Artie, which is to say that he’ll bring endless love to your family!

If interested in making Paddy Cake's wish come true, visit https://acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt/ [acadianaanimalaid.org] and submit your adoption application. Our amazing team will be able to discuss any details, answer questions, and provide any support you'll need if you think you could help grant this puppy's wish!