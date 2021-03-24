Menu

GMA Pet of the Week: Need for puppy fosters

A need for puppy fosters
AAA looking for puppy fosters
Posted at 5:21 AM, Mar 24, 2021
Acadiana Animal Aid said they are need of fosters for over 30 puppies currently living in their shelter.

Jeanine Foucher, director of Acadiana Animal Aid, said a shelter is no place for a puppy to have to spend their first few months.

She said fosters play a key role in getting these puppies ready for their forever home.

"A lot of our fosters are really hands on," Foucher said. "They will work on potty training them, they'll let them interact and socialize with the children. These puppies are growing up in a home environment. We can see and learn from the fosters what they're like, what kind of personalities do they have, and that is valuable information when we're talking to potential adopters."

Foucher said when fosters take these puppies home they free up a kennel for another dog that may be at risk of being euthanized in another parish.

For fostering and adoption information you can head to acadianaanimalaid.org/foster

Click on the link below to hear Foucher's entire interview:

