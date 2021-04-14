GMA Pet of the Week: Navi

Navi came to Acadiana Animal Aid extremely timid and fearful but over the weeks has shown personality, felt more comfortable and gained more confidence.

While she is still a bit shy and will need an adopter who understands it may take her some time to adjust, we want to focus on highlighting her amazing other qualities. She is great on leash. She is also cat and dog friendly.

Navi seems to really blossom when there’s another confident dog around-she loves to let loose and play!

Acadiana Animal Aid

She is going to make an incredible companion and we are hoping the right home comes along soon. If you think that could be you, please visit our website and fill out an adoption application.

Go to acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt