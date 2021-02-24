Menu

GMA Pet of the Week: Hollyberry

Posted at 3:30 AM, Feb 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-24 08:17:29-05

Hollyberry is this week's GMA Pet of the Week.

She used to be a shy kitten, but with the help of her foster family has transformed into a confident, happy cat.

Hollyberry is dog and cat friendly and needs a little time to get used to her surroundings.
On sunny days you can find her lounging by the window.

When you need a little cuddle time, Hollyberry will be there to take all the head massages that you can give.

Go to acadiananimalaid.org/adopt to start the process of bringing Hollyberry home today.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.