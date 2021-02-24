GMA Pet of the Week: Hollyberry

Hollyberry is this week's GMA Pet of the Week.

She used to be a shy kitten, but with the help of her foster family has transformed into a confident, happy cat.

Acadiana Animal Aid

Hollyberry is dog and cat friendly and needs a little time to get used to her surroundings.

On sunny days you can find her lounging by the window.

When you need a little cuddle time, Hollyberry will be there to take all the head massages that you can give.

Go to acadiananimalaid.org/adopt to start the process of bringing Hollyberry home today.