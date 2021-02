We would like to introduce you to our GMA Pet of the Week: Edmonton.

If you have ever had that friend who is the life of the party then you will love this little guy.

He is as scruffy as he is goofy.

Looks do not matter because this little boy will melt your heart.

A new family, a little love, and small makeover could do wonders for this already special pup.

Head to acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt for more information on how to bring Edmonton home.