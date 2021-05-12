Watch
GMA Pet of the Week: Brandi

Brandi is looking for her fur-ever home
Acadiana Animal Aid
Posted at 3:13 AM, May 12, 2021
Brandi will absolutely melt your heart, she is so appreciative of pets - it’s like her eyes are saying “thank you for loving me”.

She just wants to be held and cuddled after living in a hoarding situation for so long. That undivided attention is something she’s craved and is finally receiving in her loving foster home.

Though she does share the space and the love with a couple other pups, she doesn’t seem to mind too much! Maybe one day she’ll join in on the play, but for now, she just likes cozying up by her foster dad and watching on with curiosity.

If you’d like to give this good girl a loving home, please visithttps://acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt/ [acadianaanimalaid.org]to set up an appointment to meet her!

