Giving back to those who served our country

For 15 years, Robert LeBon and a group of Veterans have put care packages together for those who live in nursing homes around Acadiana.

This year, he said, they are a little behind because of COVID-19 and two hurricanes.

LeBon said he just does not want people to forget about those who served our country.

"We can't forget our Veterans either," LeBon said. "Our Veterans are why we have all of these freedoms and why we can go and help people and give things to help them. We need to remember our Veterans. That's all I'm asking for is to remember our veterans."

If you want to help out, you can purchase toothpaste, mouth wash, shampoo, lip balms, and other items to place in a care package.

You can reach Robert at (337) 356-4579 or Sue at (337) 254-2518 for more information.

You can also message Robert on Facebook or email him at 1stofficer@cox.net.