Free dental outreach program at Cajundome

A free dental care program will be hosting it's two day event at the Cajundome Convention Center.

All ages are welcome to come and received dental care, and must also pass a medical screening to be accepted.

Volunteer dentists, hygienists, assistants, students and community workers from across the state of Louisiana will provide services including exams, X-rays, cleanings, fillings, anterior root canals, extractions and front teeth transitional partials.

Doors open from 6 A.M. to 5 P.M. and is on a first come, first serve basis.

