Former St. Landry Animal Control Employee Arrested at Parish Council Meeting

A former St. Landry Parish animal control employee was arrested during the parish council meeting.

Tracy Duplechain was terminated last year: Duplechain was attending the parish council meeting and was arrested there.

The warrant accuses Duplechain of interference with animal management facilities, and malfeasance in office. Both charges are felonies.

A council member is asking the parish to hire an outside agency to look into the procedures Parish President Jessie Bellard used to fire some 21 employees last year. The council is set to discuss that request during the meeting.

Duplechain was terminated before the investigation request was made earlier this month at a committee meeting.

Darcie Ortique is at this meeting and will continue to follow this developing story .

