Flag donation box set up at Lafayette City Hall

Acadian Hospice has placed donation boxes at Lafayette City Hall to help people properly dispose of flags.

The Flag Donation Box will be a permanent fixture outside of the building.

Organizers said they saw a need for ways to properly and honorably dispose of a flag.

"This is a box that you can donate your worn, tired,and used flags," Kelly Singer, volunteer coordinator with Acadian Hospice, said."They will be given to a retirement ceremony for flags and disposed of in an honorable and meaningful way."