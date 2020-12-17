Menu

Flag donation box set up at Lafayette City Hall

Posted at 4:02 AM, Dec 17, 2020
Acadian Hospice has placed donation boxes at Lafayette City Hall to help people properly dispose of flags.

The Flag Donation Box will be a permanent fixture outside of the building.

Organizers said they saw a need for ways to properly and honorably dispose of a flag.

"This is a box that you can donate your worn, tired,and used flags," Kelly Singer, volunteer coordinator with Acadian Hospice, said."They will be given to a retirement ceremony for flags and disposed of in an honorable and meaningful way."

