Fireworks and Your Pet: Tips for Staying Safe

More dogs run away on Fourth of July than any other day of the year. This is because everything that makes fireworks fun for humans can be very stressful and frightening for pets. The bright lights and loud noises can trigger a fight-or-flight response in animals causing them to panic and run as fast and as far away from the noise as they can.

Tips to Protect Your Pet this Fourth of July:

· Give Pets a Safe Place to Hide – Set up an area in a room or a crate with items that make them feel comfortable. (If you will be gone for the evening, leave pets something that has your scent, like an article of clothing.)

· Use Ambient Noise – A radio, white noise, or TV can help drown out the noise outside.

· Keep Pets Busy – Treat toys such as a Kong filled with peanut butter can provide a distraction during the festivities.

· Talk to a Vet – For severe cases of anxiety, medication may be the best option.

· Update Pets’ Information, Just in Case – One in three pets go missing in their lifetime. Having pets microchipped is a permanent form of identification and increases chances of lost animals being reunited with their owners significantly.